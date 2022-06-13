Previous
The Long and Winding Road by farmreporter
Photo 2155

The Long and Winding Road

Just another evening of discovering new roads in our area.
So good to explore.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Wendy

@farmreporter
mountains! snow-capped mountains! such a different landscape, isn't it. and a hundred speed limit, thankfully. enjoying yourselves?
June 14th, 2022  
@summerfield
yes - the stress is now over now that we have found and purchased our new home.
It is gorgeous and has a ton of room - so you are officially invited to come and visit next summer (or earlier!)
Unfortunately - we do not take possession until July 29th so we are still staying with friends.
However, that is giving us a ton of time to get to know the area and do some much needed furniture shopping for our new HUGE home.
June 14th, 2022  
@summerfield
By the way - the light is so different out here. I find it is bluer here than in Ontario. The sky is so different - and the clouds!
June 14th, 2022  
