Photo 2155
The Long and Winding Road
Just another evening of discovering new roads in our area.
So good to explore.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
3
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Tags
road
,
mountains
,
fields
,
scenesoftheroad-45
summerfield
ace
mountains! snow-capped mountains! such a different landscape, isn't it. and a hundred speed limit, thankfully. enjoying yourselves?
June 14th, 2022
Wendy
ace
@summerfield
yes - the stress is now over now that we have found and purchased our new home.
It is gorgeous and has a ton of room - so you are officially invited to come and visit next summer (or earlier!)
Unfortunately - we do not take possession until July 29th so we are still staying with friends.
However, that is giving us a ton of time to get to know the area and do some much needed furniture shopping for our new HUGE home.
June 14th, 2022
Wendy
ace
@summerfield
By the way - the light is so different out here. I find it is bluer here than in Ontario. The sky is so different - and the clouds!
June 14th, 2022
