300 Year Old Torah

Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond challenged me to do a fine art still life with layers, textures, and the full works.....She even gave me a link full of examples of what she would like.This does not actually have much post processing since I am still in limbo and between houses. It is almost SOOC so no layers or textures but it is cropped a tad.The textures come from a high ISO that I used in the low light.There is not much known about this Torah except that it was brought to Canada from Czechoslovakia following the Second World War by a returning soldier. It is unknown how he rescued it.It is older than our country! And it is now a much appreciated treasure hidden in a historic Synagogue at Heritage Park in Calgary, Alberta.