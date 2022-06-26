Sign up
Photo 2158
300 Year Old Torah
Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
challenged me to do a fine art still life with layers, textures, and the full works.....
She even gave me a link full of examples of what she would like.
https://fineartamerica.com/art/photographs/still+life
This does not actually have much post processing since I am still in limbo and between houses. It is almost SOOC so no layers or textures but it is cropped a tad.
The textures come from a high ISO that I used in the low light.
There is not much known about this Torah except that it was brought to Canada from Czechoslovakia following the Second World War by a returning soldier. It is unknown how he rescued it.
It is older than our country! And it is now a much appreciated treasure hidden in a historic Synagogue at Heritage Park in Calgary, Alberta.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
2151
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
Wendy
ace
Here you go, Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
.
My fine art still life!
June 27th, 2022
My fine art still life!