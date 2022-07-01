Previous
Next
Ya' Beet Me to It by farmreporter
Photo 2161

Ya' Beet Me to It

Tim @tdaug80 challenged me to create a B&W photograph of a single vegetable.
But, I decided to do a still life in colour with the beets before attempting the more challenging single beet in B&W.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise