Photo 2161
Ya' Beet Me to It
Tim
@tdaug80
challenged me to create a B&W photograph of a single vegetable.
But, I decided to do a still life in colour with the beets before attempting the more challenging single beet in B&W.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3305
photos
150
followers
102
following
592% complete
View this month »
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
Latest from all albums
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
341
2161
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
1st July 2022 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still life
,
beet
