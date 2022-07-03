Sign up
Photo 2162
Early One Morning ...
... when it was still dark outside.
I saw this street person asleep at a table as Hubby and I did our usual early morning run for a coffee at Timmy's.
I guess they too need to sleep somewhere. Sad that they do not have a warm bed to call their own.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3307
photos
151
followers
102
following
Views
5
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
3rd July 2022 7:41am
Tags
sleep
,
restaurant
,
homeless
,
street-93
