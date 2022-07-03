Previous
Early One Morning ... by farmreporter
Early One Morning ...

... when it was still dark outside.
I saw this street person asleep at a table as Hubby and I did our usual early morning run for a coffee at Timmy's.
I guess they too need to sleep somewhere. Sad that they do not have a warm bed to call their own.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Wendy

