The Old Camera

Meg @megstorey09 challenged me to do something macro or just the details of something. I purchased an old Ansco Bionic camera at a garage sale earlier this summer. It is in terrible shape and therefore not worth much, but it will make an awesome knick-knack in my office (when I get moved in – lol!!)So- not having much to photograph at the moment, I decided to use it as my subject for the challenge.Also for Week 30 (Details) of the 52 Week Challenge where it says:The devil, as they say, is in the details. This week your aim to capture the fine details to make your subject jump off the screen.