The Old Camera

Meg @megstorey09 challenged me to do something macro or just the details of something. I purchased an old Ansco Bionic camera at a garage sale earlier this summer. It is in terrible shape and therefore not worth much, but it will make an awesome knick-knack in my office (when I get moved in – lol!!)
So- not having much to photograph at the moment, I decided to use it as my subject for the challenge.
Also for Week 30 (Details) of the 52 Week Challenge where it says:
The devil, as they say, is in the details. This week your aim to capture the fine details to make your subject jump off the screen.
Here you go, Meg! Some details of my old camera. Taken just in time to complete the challenge!