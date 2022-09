Nifty-Fifty SOOC - Day 3

Nanton is hosting an Alberta High School Rodeo so I took the time to head down for some shots.

I kept the 50 mm lens on my full frame camera so I could grab a few shots for Richard and Chris's challenge this month.

I did get a closer shot but when I moved in she noticed me and the relaxed moment was lost.

And - I can't crop!