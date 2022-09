52 Week Challenge - Odd

Not My First Rodeo!

That is an expression people in our area use to say that we know how to do something. It means that we have done it so often that we are very confident to do the job, and that it does not bother us.

Obviously these girls know where they are and the commotion around them is not bothering them at all!

For the 52 week challenge because there are an odd number of horses here ... of course!