52 Week Challenge: Patriotic

The challenge says: Show us your love of your country in your image this week. Flags and icons are the obvious choice, but try going deeper with a compelling image that speaks to what you love most.

While this photo does have a flag it has deeper symbolism with the cowgirl representing the cowboy spirit of independence and self-reliance that built this wonderful country and continues to this day here in Alberta.

She led the colour guard into the arena, and then galloped around solo as ‘O Canada’ and ‘God Save the Queen’ played. She then joined the colour party as the ‘Cowboy Prayer’ was recited before again leading the rest out.

A tradition that I hope continues as long as rodeos are run.

