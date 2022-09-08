Previous
Next
52 Week Challenge: Patriotic by farmreporter
Photo 2180

52 Week Challenge: Patriotic

The challenge says: Show us your love of your country in your image this week. Flags and icons are the obvious choice, but try going deeper with a compelling image that speaks to what you love most.
While this photo does have a flag it has deeper symbolism with the cowgirl representing the cowboy spirit of independence and self-reliance that built this wonderful country and continues to this day here in Alberta.
She led the colour guard into the arena, and then galloped around solo as ‘O Canada’ and ‘God Save the Queen’ played. She then joined the colour party as the ‘Cowboy Prayer’ was recited before again leading the rest out.
A tradition that I hope continues as long as rodeos are run.
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
599% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Great tradition and a super photo! I like the dust under and behind the horses feet. They must have gone fast!
September 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise