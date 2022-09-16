Sign up
Photo 2184
Kamloops Skyline
The area around Kamloops, British Columbia is very arid, almost a desert, with cactus and sage brush growing on the dry hills.
I rather liked the way these rocks added an extra dimension to the barren hill.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
16th September 2022 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cactus
,
rock
,
barren
,
kamloops
