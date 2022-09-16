Previous
Kamloops Skyline by farmreporter
Kamloops Skyline

The area around Kamloops, British Columbia is very arid, almost a desert, with cactus and sage brush growing on the dry hills.
I rather liked the way these rocks added an extra dimension to the barren hill.
Wendy

