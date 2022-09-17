Previous
52 Week Challenge - Minimalism by farmreporter
Photo 2185

52 Week Challenge - Minimalism

Yes - still trying to catch up with the 52 week challenge!
Saw the island peeking over the horizon and knew that I could get a minimal shot out of it!
Also for the minimalism challenge which has a theme of travel.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

