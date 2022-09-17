Sign up
Photo 2185
52 Week Challenge - Minimalism
Yes - still trying to catch up with the 52 week challenge!
Saw the island peeking over the horizon and knew that I could get a minimal shot out of it!
Also for the minimalism challenge which has a theme of travel.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Views
3
3
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
17th September 2022 3:34pm
Privacy
Tags
ocean
,
clouds
,
island
,
ferry
,
minimalism
,
52wc-2022-w26
,
minimal-32
