Bales in the Foothills by farmreporter
Photo 2194

Bales in the Foothills

Taken on my relaxing drive around the country side ... I don't often spend time alone behind the wheel and it was wonderful!!
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
bkb in the city
Nice rural scene
October 3rd, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Plus the freedom to stop whenever you wish! So good. Nice photo.
October 3rd, 2022  
