Photo 2195
Feeling Blue
Mary Siegle
@mcsiegle
challenged me to do some monotone shots for this week's get pushed challenge.
This shot was definitely ETSOOI'ed to make it really blue but she didn't say I could not do that!!
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
4
2
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3377
photos
144
followers
102
following
601% complete
View this month »
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Latest from all albums
2194
603
358
2195
604
605
606
2196
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th September 2022 8:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
abstract
,
radar
,
monotone
,
abstract-67
,
get-pushed-530
,
radar domes
Wendy
ace
@mcsiegle
Here's another monotone shot for you, Mary!
I had fun playing around with this one and turning the white radar domes blue.
Thank you for the awesome challenge!!
October 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Very cool shot
October 3rd, 2022
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Pretty effective - nice edit.
October 3rd, 2022
John M
ace
This is awesome! Gorgeous deep blue.
October 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
