Photo 2197
Heading Home from a Day's Ride
It looks like autumn but it was so warm today that it felt like summer!
Hope it stays like this for a while!
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3379
photos
146
followers
102
following
602% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th October 2022 6:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
road
,
trees
,
truck
,
autumn
,
trailer
bkb in the city
Very nice scenery
October 10th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Lovely scenery
October 10th, 2022
