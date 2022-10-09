Nanton Past and Present

Kali @kali66 asked me to find something in my local town/culture that has symbolic meaning.
Well, Nanton is very much an agricultural town with its roots deep in farming and ranching.
The old red and green grain elevators in the background are no longer in use but are replaced by big concrete bins that hold massive amounts of grain.
Unfortunately, this means farmers need to haul their produce further to the elevator, forcing them to store it in their own bins until they can make the trip.
So you can see the past and present here.
Here you go, Kali. Nanton in transition - like all small towns!
Grain elevators are very much the symbol of the prairies and the west!