Nanton Past and Present by farmreporter
Photo 2198

Nanton Past and Present

Kali @kali66 asked me to find something in my local town/culture that has symbolic meaning.
Well, Nanton is very much an agricultural town with its roots deep in farming and ranching.
The old red and green grain elevators in the background are no longer in use but are replaced by big concrete bins that hold massive amounts of grain.
Unfortunately, this means farmers need to haul their produce further to the elevator, forcing them to store it in their own bins until they can make the trip.
So you can see the past and present here.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

Wendy ace
@kali66
Here you go, Kali. Nanton in transition - like all small towns!
Grain elevators are very much the symbol of the prairies and the west!
October 10th, 2022  
John M ace
Lovely view.
October 10th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 10th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A lovely rural scene
October 10th, 2022  
kali ace
interesting!
October 10th, 2022  
