Peter Lik Aviator Series

Annie @annied challenged me to do an image for the artist challenge (Peter Lik). He trademark is very sharp photos in a panoramic style. (He was dared to ‘Go big or go home’ so he did both with his panoramas, https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47226/*artist-challenge-peter-lik*
He is an awesome artist with a wide variety of subjects. I chose to attempt one from his Aviator Series. I probably should have done a composite … but do not know how to do that!! Here is the photo I tried to emulate. It is a 5 shot pano.