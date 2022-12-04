Previous
Next
Peter Lik Aviator Series by farmreporter
Photo 2203

Peter Lik Aviator Series

Annie @annied challenged me to do an image for the artist challenge (Peter Lik). He trademark is very sharp photos in a panoramic style. (He was dared to ‘Go big or go home’ so he did both with his panoramas,
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47226/*artist-challenge-peter-lik*
He is an awesome artist with a wide variety of subjects. I chose to attempt one from his Aviator Series. I probably should have done a composite … but do not know how to do that!! Here is the photo I tried to emulate. It is a 5 shot pano.

https://lik.com/products/oe-1
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise