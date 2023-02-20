Sign up
Photo 2250
Thunder Bay Sunset
This was actually taken on February 15th, but since I took absolutely no pics on this day - here is a filler.
Oh well, it is a memory shot none the less!
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!
Tags
snow
,
sunset
,
thunder bay
