Thunder Bay Sunset by farmreporter
Photo 2250

Thunder Bay Sunset

This was actually taken on February 15th, but since I took absolutely no pics on this day - here is a filler.
Oh well, it is a memory shot none the less!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
