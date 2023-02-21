Previous
I'm Getting Poorer Day by Day by farmreporter
Photo 2249

I'm Getting Poorer Day by Day

Mary @mcsiegle challenged me to take on the current "People-In a Car" challenge which ends next Tuesday with extra points if I can fit it into a six word story challenge that ends the same day.
So, I took the opportunity to take a pic of Hubby getting ready to pay the bill for our first oil change of this trip. Poor man ... money seems to go out faster than it is coming in!
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Wendy

@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Wendy ace
@mcsiegle
Here you go, Mary!
This was actually a fun shot to take - the mechanic must have wondered why I was taking all these shots with him in the scene!
February 22nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
The fellow cleaning the window looks a bit shocked and your husband looks a bit despairing.
February 22nd, 2023  
