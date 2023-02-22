Previous
He Shoots, He Scores!! by farmreporter
Photo 2250

He Shoots, He Scores!!

Yep. He actually did score on that shot.
The kids are so cute at that age as they scurry after the puck.
Wendy

Photo Details

