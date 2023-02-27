One Room Schoolhouse

Hubby gave me a tour of his old stomping grounds when we were in Ontario.

This is River Valley School on the east side of Trent River between Frankford and Sterling, Ontario. Built in 1881, it was attended by students in Grades 1 through 8 and Hubby actually went there from Grade 2 to 6.

It is hard to believe that one room schools with no indoor plumbing and heated with a woodstove was still in use in Canada in the 1960s. They actually got plumbing and a furnace in 1966. But the drinking water was still pumped from the well even then.

While this one room school house was not fancy, Hubby is proud to state that the education he received there could compete with any school. It was this education that enabled him to become a fighter pilot in the military.