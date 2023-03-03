Previous
Hail, Hell, and Halifax Replication by farmreporter
Hail, Hell, and Halifax Replication

Andreas @bournesnapper challenged me to do something in the style of Bill Brandt.
Thank you, Andreas, for introducing me to a pioneering photographer I had never heard of before. He truly was an innovative artist!
This is an attempt at one of his works.
https://www.artsy.net/artwork/bill-brandt-hail-hell-and-halifax-chimneys-1
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Wendy

Wendy

Wendy ace
@bournesnapper
Here is my answer to your challenge, Andreas. It was very interesting researching Bill Brandt. He was a true pioneer!
March 5th, 2023  
Gerasimos Georg. ace
quite a powerful image!
well done
March 5th, 2023  
