Photo 2252
Hail, Hell, and Halifax Replication
Andreas
@bournesnapper
challenged me to do something in the style of Bill Brandt.
Thank you, Andreas, for introducing me to a pioneering photographer I had never heard of before. He truly was an innovative artist!
This is an attempt at one of his works.
https://www.artsy.net/artwork/bill-brandt-hail-hell-and-halifax-chimneys-1
3rd March 2023
3rd Mar 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
3rd March 2023 5:30pm
Tags
smoke
,
chimney
,
get-pushed-552
,
bill brandt
Wendy
ace
@bournesnapper
Here is my answer to your challenge, Andreas. It was very interesting researching Bill Brandt. He was a true pioneer!
March 5th, 2023
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
quite a powerful image!
well done
March 5th, 2023
