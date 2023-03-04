Domtar Plant, Espanola, Ontario

This is a 4 shot pano of the Domtar plant in Espanola, Ontario. Domtar produces paper products of all sorts. While that looks like smoke billowing from the stacks, it is actually just steam.

Espanola is a town in Northern Ontario, Canada, in the Sudbury District. It is situated on the Spanish River, approximately 70 kilometres west of downtown Sudbury, and just south of the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 17.

I used a small portion of this shot for this week's get pushed challenge of smoke and chimney's.

