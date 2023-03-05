Sign up
Photo 2263
Riding into the Sunset
Another late night of driving following an absolute gorgeous day of exploring Manitoulin Island.
It was a small price to pay for the experience of seeing all the fabulous lighthouses there.
Actually taken on March 3.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3509
photos
140
followers
99
following
3rd March 2023 7:38pm
road
sunset
truck
