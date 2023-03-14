Previous
Next
52 Week Challenge - Fire by farmreporter
Photo 2264

52 Week Challenge - Fire

We put a fire on in the small insert in our living room fireplace every night and it does a decent job of keeping the main floor warm. Besides, it adds a delightful ambiance in the evening while we relax.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise