Photo 2275
52 Week Challenge - Ugly
The sign said this skull is 'Ardipithecus ramidus'.
S/he is 5 million years old from the Miocene age.
There was a whole display of skulls showing what they consider to be the evolution of man.
Fairly interesting, in a rather grotesque way.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
museum
,
skull
,
ugly
,
wsb-52wc-2023
,
52wc-2023-w9
