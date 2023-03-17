Previous
52 Week Challenge - Ugly by farmreporter
Photo 2275

52 Week Challenge - Ugly

The sign said this skull is 'Ardipithecus ramidus'.
S/he is 5 million years old from the Miocene age.
There was a whole display of skulls showing what they consider to be the evolution of man.
Fairly interesting, in a rather grotesque way.
