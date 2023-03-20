Sign up
Photo 2263
Hanging Around the Kitchen Window
I think she was wondering why I did not have any bird feeders out. I think I will have to take her advice as I will probably have a ton of photo opportunities if I do!
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
0
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3489
photos
140
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
20th March 2023 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dove
