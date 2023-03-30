Sign up
Photo 2271
Spring Is On The Way ...
...I think.
This was taken on Thursday with a melt happening but it is snowing once again as I upload this on Saturday night.
For my get pushed challenge of 'signs of spring' set by Kathy
@randystreat
.
Water everywhere!!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Tags
fence
,
flooding
,
get-pushed-556
