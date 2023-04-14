Previous
Playing Around on the Way Home by farmreporter
Photo 2292

Playing Around on the Way Home

Kathy @randystreat asked me to do some long exposure for my get pushed challenge this week.
This is a two second shot was taken from the passenger seat as I was heading home from my Calgary photo shoot.
