Fisheye Fun by farmreporter
Photo 2338

Fisheye Fun

Kathy @randystreat asked me to select a photo I've recently fav'd and imitate it in a photo of my own. April’s @aecasey fisheye sky was so dramatic and I tried to replicate the scene with her country road that had trees along the sides.
Well – my country roads have no trees, and I was blessed with bright blue skies all week! So – I hauled out my fisheye lens, and improvised (Kathy did say to imitate in a photo of my own).
Here is April’s shot that I so enjoyed.
https://365project.org/aecasey/365/2023-06-01
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Photo Details

Wendy ace
@randystreat
As try as I might, I just could not get my skies to be as dramatic as April's shot that made the top twenty that week!
September 11th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Nice shot though.
September 11th, 2023  
