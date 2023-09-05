Fisheye Fun

Kathy @randystreat asked me to select a photo I've recently fav'd and imitate it in a photo of my own. April’s @aecasey fisheye sky was so dramatic and I tried to replicate the scene with her country road that had trees along the sides.
Well – my country roads have no trees, and I was blessed with bright blue skies all week! So – I hauled out my fisheye lens, and improvised (Kathy did say to imitate in a photo of my own).
Here is April’s shot that I so enjoyed. https://365project.org/aecasey/365/2023-06-01
As try as I might, I just could not get my skies to be as dramatic as April's shot that made the top twenty that week!