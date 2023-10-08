Sign up
Previous
Photo 2343
Withered and Leafy
While we haven't yet had a true frost, my poor tomato plants are at the end of the road.
So - here is another attempt at combining two of the words of the month into one photo with definitely withered leaves beside some still green ones.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
leaves
,
dry
,
tomato
,
withered
,
get-pushed-583
Wendy
ace
@annied
Thank you for the challenge, Annie ...
This is Day 2 (though Day 1 was taken today on day 2 you gotta start somewhere)
October 9th, 2023
