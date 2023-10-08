Previous
Withered and Leafy by farmreporter
Photo 2343

Withered and Leafy

While we haven't yet had a true frost, my poor tomato plants are at the end of the road.
So - here is another attempt at combining two of the words of the month into one photo with definitely withered leaves beside some still green ones.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
641% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@annied
Thank you for the challenge, Annie ...
This is Day 2 (though Day 1 was taken today on day 2 you gotta start somewhere)
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise