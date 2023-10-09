Previous
52 Week Challenge - Drama by farmreporter
52 Week Challenge - Drama

He remembered to press the shutter just before diving back into his car as 'don't feed the bears' flashed through his mind.
April ace
Oh wow ... viewed on black is really dramatic! Nicely composed and great pov!
October 10th, 2023  
Samantha ace
Well done.
October 10th, 2023  
