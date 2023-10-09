Sign up
Photo 2344
52 Week Challenge - Drama
He remembered to press the shutter just before diving back into his car as 'don't feed the bears' flashed through his mind.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
2
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3578
photos
132
followers
99
following
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2338
2339
366
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
Tags
teeth
,
run
,
bear
,
drama
,
wsb-52wc-2023
,
52wc-2023-w10
April
ace
Oh wow ... viewed on black is really dramatic! Nicely composed and great pov!
October 10th, 2023
Samantha
ace
Well done.
October 10th, 2023
