Previous
Round and Round We Go by farmreporter
Photo 2363

Round and Round We Go

Mary @mcsiegle challenged me to take a photo from a child’s point of view with extra points if it’s not only from a child’s physical point of view but also something that 10 year old Wendy might have wanted to photograph.
Well, since I did hang around playgrounds a lot, and I was always too shy to play with others, I tended to hide behind trees, posts, and other obstacles and watch kids from afar.
So - technically this is a photo that a 10 year old Wendy would have taken ... except that 10 year old Wendy would not have had the ability to vignette the photo like this.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@mcsiegle
Here you go, Mary.
It's a lame photo but I am very proud of myself for actually taking it and posting it.
It's been a rough couple of months.
January 29th, 2024  
April ace
The little girl's expression is priceless!
January 29th, 2024  
Diane ace
It's a great photo!
January 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise