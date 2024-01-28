Round and Round We Go

Mary @mcsiegle challenged me to take a photo from a child’s point of view with extra points if it’s not only from a child’s physical point of view but also something that 10 year old Wendy might have wanted to photograph.
Well, since I did hang around playgrounds a lot, and I was always too shy to play with others, I tended to hide behind trees, posts, and other obstacles and watch kids from afar.
So - technically this is a photo that a 10 year old Wendy would have taken ... except that 10 year old Wendy would not have had the ability to vignette the photo like this.
Here you go, Mary.
It's a lame photo but I am very proud of myself for actually taking it and posting it.
It's been a rough couple of months.