Why I Have Been Ignoring You

I accepted the simple job of Treasurer of the Nanton Ministerial Association back in June, 2023 thinking that it would not take up too much of my time.

However, things rapidly fell apart when the Coordinator of the Nanton Food Bank (which operates under the umbrella of the Ministerial) suddenly resigned in September. The shelves were bare and the bank account basically empty.

Someone had to step up and get the Food Bank up and running once again. That someone was me.

It was a huge job, but we were blessed that other food banks saw the need and immediately passed on lots of food to fill our shelves.

Hubby was then hired as the new Food Bank coordinator (a volunteer position). We wrote a letter requesting donations and he approached every business in town as well as networking with other food banks and food rescue organizations.

We also put out a request for volunteers and had twelve ladies step up along with several men who make deliveries and pick up food.

All this took us into late October when we had to start getting ready for the busy Christmas season.

Christmas was a huge success. We had 32 families / seniors adopted which left us with just 30 singles or couples to look after.

Nanton is such a generous town!

Many ladies and the Chairman of the Ministerial kept saying that I was doing too much but I replied that I would step back once the Food Bank was up and running. That was the carrot dangling in front of my nose and kept me going.

It is now there!

Our administrative and operational standards are in place, there is a fabulous lady who is over-seeing the daily operation of the Food Bank, and our volunteers are so dependable.

And I am back to being just the Treasurer!

Life is good.

Hopefully I can get back to a more consistent photo routine.