Previous
Next
Photo 2373
Cold and Clear
Not actually that cold but cold enough to turn any moisture escaping from the power plant into steam.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
1
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3609
photos
128
followers
98
following
650% complete
View this month »
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Life SOOC
Camera
NIKON D780
Taken
21st February 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
dramatic
,
steam
,
cold
Rob Z
ace
Such a dramatic sight..
February 27th, 2024
