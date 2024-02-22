Previous
Next
Cold and Clear by farmreporter
Photo 2373

Cold and Clear

Not actually that cold but cold enough to turn any moisture escaping from the power plant into steam.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such a dramatic sight..
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise