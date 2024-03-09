Sign up
Photo 2387
Classic BLT
But not as good as garden fresh tomatoes! But they are the best I can find when we still have snow on the ground.
These mushy green house tomatoes were a sorry excuse for a tomato but it worked for the mundane tomato challenge anyway.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Wendy
@farmreporter
0
Life SOOC
20th March 2024 5:38pm
lettuce
tomato
bacon
blt
mundane-tomato
