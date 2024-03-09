Previous
Next
Classic BLT by farmreporter
Photo 2387

Classic BLT

But not as good as garden fresh tomatoes! But they are the best I can find when we still have snow on the ground.
These mushy green house tomatoes were a sorry excuse for a tomato but it worked for the mundane tomato challenge anyway.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise