The Essence of Home by farmreporter
Photo 2390

The Essence of Home

Suzanne @ankers70 challenged me to photograph the essence of home which is a warm fire with Prince taking up his favourite position in front of it as I watch my Senators play hockey.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Wendy
@ankers70
And here is my essence of home shot for you, Suzanne!
March 15th, 2024  
