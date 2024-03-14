Sign up
Photo 2390
The Essence of Home
Suzanne
@ankers70
challenged me to photograph the essence of home which is a warm fire with Prince taking up his favourite position in front of it as I watch my Senators play hockey.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3624
photos
127
followers
98
following
Tags
dog
home
fire
german shepherd
get-pushed-606
Wendy
ace
@ankers70
And here is my essence of home shot for you, Suzanne!
March 15th, 2024
And here is my essence of home shot for you, Suzanne!