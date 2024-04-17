Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2425
The View From Here is Exquisite!
This pair was definitely trying to decide where to build a nest when they settled on the top of a barn. She looked quite content laying in the morning sun enjoying the view.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3671
photos
129
followers
97
following
665% complete
View this month »
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
20th April 2024 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
roof
,
geese
,
ndao23
,
sixws-149
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close