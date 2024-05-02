Previous
Next
Skipping Rocks by farmreporter
Photo 2436

Skipping Rocks

We were able to get all together as a family for the first time in two years.
I took my camera along for some family portraits - and candid shots of the inevitable rock skipping competition that occurs whenever water is around.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise