Spring Fishing at Chippewa Falls

This was our first stop heading west from Sault Ste. Marie.

This rest area is home to not only a gorgeous waterfall but also the midpoint of the Trans Canada Highway!

There's also an easel near the parking lot to the trails as this marks where A.Y Jackson (a member of Canada's Group of Seven) was inspired to sketch Stream Bed, Lake Superior Country.

This was the only day that I was able to relax and take pics on our trip to Ontario and back since it is only 7.5 hours of actual driving from the Soo to Thunder Bay. (we usually spend 12 hours in the vehicle - either leisurely with lots of photo stops or non-stop with quick pit stops)

Also for the Sports Action challenge - though it is slow action in an awesome setting!