Previous
Next
Spring Fishing at Chippewa Falls by farmreporter
Photo 2433

Spring Fishing at Chippewa Falls

This was our first stop heading west from Sault Ste. Marie.
This rest area is home to not only a gorgeous waterfall but also the midpoint of the Trans Canada Highway!
There's also an easel near the parking lot to the trails as this marks where A.Y Jackson (a member of Canada's Group of Seven) was inspired to sketch Stream Bed, Lake Superior Country.
This was the only day that I was able to relax and take pics on our trip to Ontario and back since it is only 7.5 hours of actual driving from the Soo to Thunder Bay. (we usually spend 12 hours in the vehicle - either leisurely with lots of photo stops or non-stop with quick pit stops)
Also for the Sports Action challenge - though it is slow action in an awesome setting!
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
667% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot. I hope he’s wearing a safety vest under that jacket. In this type of dangerous rock fishing area it is compulsory in NSW! Alternatively you can slip off or be swept or blown off the rocks and die!
May 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise