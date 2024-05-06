Previous
52 Week Challenge - Pets by farmreporter
52 Week Challenge - Pets

Prince and Shadow were enjoying some much needed time out of the vehicle on our way home from Ontario.
They are such good travelers!
This was taken at Catherine Cove on Lake Superior.
Wendy

