Photo 2433
52 Week Challenge - Pets
Prince and Shadow were enjoying some much needed time out of the vehicle on our way home from Ontario.
They are such good travelers!
This was taken at Catherine Cove on Lake Superior.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Photo Details
7th May 2024 11:02am
pets
border collie
german shepherd
wsb-52wc-2024
52wc-2024-w17
