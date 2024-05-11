Sign up
Photo 2439
Closer to Home
These grain elevators are located in Vulcan, Alberta which is located about a half hour east of my home.
It has, of course, created many Star Trek (and Spock especially) themed murals and displays in honour of its name.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3684
photos
125
followers
96
following
Tags
alberta
,
grain elevator
,
vulcan
