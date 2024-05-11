Previous
Closer to Home by farmreporter
Closer to Home

These grain elevators are located in Vulcan, Alberta which is located about a half hour east of my home.
It has, of course, created many Star Trek (and Spock especially) themed murals and displays in honour of its name.
11th May 2024

Wendy

@farmreporter
