Photo 2496
Rust in Peace
For Week 27 of the 52 Week Challenge which is rust.
This may or may not remain my entry for this week as I have another idea, but this does fill a hole until then.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
rust
truck
abandoned
wsb-52wc-2024
52wc-2024-w27
Jessica Eby
ace
This looks great-- I love the pov you chose and the sky behind it is so dramatic!
August 26th, 2024
