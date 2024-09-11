Sign up
Photo 2515
Hay There!
Local farmers had a bountiful hay harvest this year. Tons of bales everywhere we looked. Picking them up is a chore and a half though!!
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
1
0
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3787
photos
121
followers
93
following
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Life SOOC
Taken
10th September 2024 8:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
hay
,
farm
,
bales
,
agriculture
amyK
ace
Nicely captured
November 23rd, 2024
