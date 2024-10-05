Previous
Next
Big Muddy in the Distance by farmreporter
Photo 2516

Big Muddy in the Distance

Annie challenged me to post a set of favourites from my trip. We stopped at the Big Muddy in South Saskatchewan to visit a rancher friend who owns land with a Wild West history of outlaws and cattle rustling. He brought us to the top of an outcrop overlooking the coulee (valley) with the near dry Big Muddy Lake. This land has a rugged, untamed beauty. I was wishing I was there in the early morning or late evening to do justice to the hills rather than the harsh noonday sun we had.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
689% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
@annied
Thank you for the challenge, Annie
I only had time to do the last day of photos - will be posting the rest of my favourites over the next couple of days.
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise