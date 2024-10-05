Big Muddy in the Distance

Annie challenged me to post a set of favourites from my trip. We stopped at the Big Muddy in South Saskatchewan to visit a rancher friend who owns land with a Wild West history of outlaws and cattle rustling. He brought us to the top of an outcrop overlooking the coulee (valley) with the near dry Big Muddy Lake. This land has a rugged, untamed beauty. I was wishing I was there in the early morning or late evening to do justice to the hills rather than the harsh noonday sun we had.