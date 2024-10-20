Not a John Deere Man

They say mixed marriages in farming is when a family who drives John Deere tractors (green) marries into International (red).
Laura @la_photographic challenged me to try selective colour for this week’s get pushed challenge.
I REALLY do not know what I am doing in post processing, other than simple cropping so this was quite challenging for me.
I masked the object I wanted to select in Lightroom, made a new mask and inverted it for what I wanted to be in B&W, and that is all she wrote … all I could do! Hence the white support for the long auger is not converted. Oh well – better luck next time!!
Here you go, Laura!! Some selective colour.