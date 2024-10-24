Previous
Next
What’s For Lunch? by farmreporter
Photo 2523

What’s For Lunch?

Hubby likes to enjoy his lunch on the couch while watching the news. Shadow and Prince like to watch Hubby watch the news.
24th October 2024 24th Oct 24

Wendy

ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise