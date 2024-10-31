Previous
I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas by farmreporter
I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas

Oh, I know that I am just a wee bit early for this one but I immediately thought of Christmas while driving through a foggy morning that turned all the trees into white lace…. Just like the ones I used to know … where the treetops glisten …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op6XUBTDKNU
LManning (Laura) ace
It does look like snow! Beautiful high key.
November 1st, 2024  
