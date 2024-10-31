Sign up
Previous
Photo 2526
I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas
Oh, I know that I am just a wee bit early for this one but I immediately thought of Christmas while driving through a foggy morning that turned all the trees into white lace…. Just like the ones I used to know … where the treetops glisten …
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op6XUBTDKNU
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
3781
photos
121
followers
93
following
692% complete
View this month »
5
1
Life SOOC
31st October 2024 12:27pm
Tags
trees
,
frost
,
songtitle-110
,
landscape-72
LManning (Laura)
ace
It does look like snow! Beautiful high key.
November 1st, 2024
