Previous
Photo 2534
Peek-a-Boo Mountains
Highway 22 - more commonly known as the Cowboy Trail - runs north-south along the foothills of the Rockies. Every so often you can see the mountains peeking over the rolling hills.
It's a very pretty drive.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Wendy
ace
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
fence
,
mountains
,
hills
,
fields
