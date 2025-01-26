Previous
Peek-a-Boo Mountains

Highway 22 - more commonly known as the Cowboy Trail - runs north-south along the foothills of the Rockies. Every so often you can see the mountains peeking over the rolling hills.
It's a very pretty drive.
Wendy

