A Long Way From the House by farmreporter
A Long Way From the House

I certainly would not like to do the chores at this barn. It's in the middle of nowhere!
I am sure that there was a home site here at one time but the barn is lonely now.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Wendy

