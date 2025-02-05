Sign up
Previous
Photo 2541
Abandoned Barns
These barns are found in a once prosperous and vibrant farmyard filled with multiple outbuildings and what must have been a gorgeous home.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
2
1
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
abandoned
,
barns
,
architecture-11
Jessica Eby
ace
Great angle!
February 6th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Wonderful.
February 6th, 2025
