Photo 2542
Inspiration
Hubby and I headed as far west of Longview as we could. (the road through the park is closed during the winter) Just a quick trip cruising the back roads on a sunny, warm February day with no snow. Very unusual for this part of winter!
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Wendy
@farmreporter
Thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. I will do my best to by visit and comment on yours in return!...
Tags
mountain
,
quote
,
wsl-1
